‘I’d never take him off’: Pundit says £35m Liverpool player should play every single minute for the Reds

Mohamed Salah is a spectacular footballer, but he does have one negative trait that is showing up in recent years.

Indeed, the Egyptian has, on more than one occasion, thrown a bit of a strop when being substituted for Liverpool.

The winger, notably, threw his toys out of the pram against Chelsea earlier this season when he was substituted late in the game, sparking debate about his demeanour.

Speaking on The Stand with Eamon Dunphy, John Giles has been discussing Salah’s attitude when he’s taken off, and he says that it’s actually a good thing. Claiming that he’d never actually take Salah off if he was the Liverpool manager.

Never sub Salah

Giles spoke about the £35m winger and how Klopp should treat him.

“That’s a good sign isn’t it? Who wants to be taken off? If I’m being honest I’d never take him off. He’s always there, even if he’s not playing well he’s capable of getting a goal from nowhere, and that’s why he gets so annoyed when he’s taken off. That’s his temperament, that’s what he believes in and he believes in himself. He’s brilliant and as a pro you have to love Salah,” Giles said.

Keep him on

Squad rotation will always be a point of contention in this game, but we have to say that Giles has a point.

Even on his very worst day, Salah can still come up with the goods at any point.

Of course, fatigue is a factor, but Salah is one of the very fittest players on the planet, and we can’t think of any time we’ve ever seen him be too tired to carry on playing.

Salah should be on the pitch for Liverpool whenever possible, and we can understand why the attacker gets frustrated when he is subbed off.