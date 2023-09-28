Arsenal have a bit of a squad selection problem at the moment.

Indeed, while the Gunners have been going well in the Premier League so far, a small injury crisis has crept up on them down the left wing.

Both Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli are sidelined right now, and the Gunners are scrambling for a solution in this area.

Gabriel Jesus was chosen to play down the left against Tottenham at the weekend, while Reiss Nelson got the call against Brentford on Wednesday.

However, speaking on Off The Ball, David Hillier has now called upon Mikel Arteta to use Kai Havertz on the left wing in this side, claiming that Arsenal lacked a bit of pace down that flank against Spurs.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Use Havertz on the wing

Hillier spoke about Havertz switching to a wide position.

“He’s a tidy player, but in terms of being a midfielder, I’d like to see him on the left side role. If I’m being critical on Sunday I’d have liked to have seen Jesus in the middle and Havertz on the left. We were lacking pace down that side, but that’s no disrespect to Eddie who has been superb over the past couple of years,” Hillier said.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Worth a try

In all honesty, this may be worth a shot from Mikel Arteta.

Havertz, genuinely, hasn’t looked right all season while playing in central areas, so why not try him in a different role and see how he gets on.

It’s a position he has played before, and who knows? Perhaps in this system it will suit him.

The Havertz experiment isn’t working so far, so why not roll the dice once again and see how he does in a different role.