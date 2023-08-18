‘I’d have to’: Sam Allardyce says Arsenal have made the best signing in the Premier League this summer

There have been some fantastic signings in the Premier League so far this summer.

Moises Caicedo to Chelsea has broken the British transfer record, James Maddison to Tottenham looks like an incredibly exciting move, while Moussa Diaby to Aston Villa could well prove to be an underrated piece of transfer business.

However, according to Sam Allardyce, speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Arsenal are the team that have made the best signing in the Premier League so far this summer.

Allardyce, along with his guest Karl Robinson, concluded that Declan Rice was the best signing of the summer.

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 2: Declan Rice of Arsenal during the pre-season friendly match between Arsenal FC and AS Monaco at Emirates Stadium on August 2, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Rice signing of the summer

Allardyce gave his verdict on Arsenal’s new midfield star.

“The best signing of the summer so far?” Big Sam was asked.

“Declan Rice,” Karl Robinson answered.

“Yeah, I’d have to go along with that yeah, Declan Rice,” Allardyce said.

“He’s excellent, honestly, I didn’t realise how good he was,” Robinson concluded.

LEEDS, ENGLAND – MAY 28: Sam Allardyce, Manager of Leeds United, reacts during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on May 28, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Time will tell

It’s way too early to be calling anyone the signing of the summer.

For a start, the window still has two weeks to run, so we could still see something crazy happen before the deadline, and, on top of that, we’re only one game in.

If we were judging the signing of the summer based solely on performances so far, Sandro Tonali would be the runaway winner of that award after his incredible Newcastle debut, but, as we all know, it’s a long season and judgments can change.

Rice could well be one of the best signings of this window, but at £105m, the risk attached to this one is incredibly high, but, then again, so is the potential reward.