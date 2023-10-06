Pedro Neto seems to be the man of the hour in the Premier League at the moment.

The Portuguese attacker has been lighting the league up this season with his incredible pace, dribbling and creativity, and, as you can imagine, some of the bigger clubs in the league are now taking a look at him.

One team that has been linked is Arsenal, but, according to Charles Watts, a January move isn’t all that likely.

Speaking on Inside Arsenal, Watts stated that he would be surprised if Neto ultimately ended up signing for Arsenal in January due to his contract situation.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Neto to Arsenal would be a shock

Watts shared his verdict on the Wolves star and a potential move to Arsenal.

“Pedro Neto is a player we know Arsenal like, they’ve followed him before. Wolves have been very adamant when Arsenal have gone knocking for Neto, they were having none of it. These stories are emerging again,” Watts said.

“He looks electric, he’s scoring goals, his pace looks spot on. He really surprised me, he looks so sharp, so quick. He’s the perfect age for Arsenal, all the talent in the world. Would I take Neto? Absolutely, he also grew up watching Arsenal, maybe that will help, but he has a long-term contract Neto, whether Wolves would be remotely interested in doing business in January, I’d be surprised, but Neto will want to go very soon. Whether it’s in January, I’d be surprised, but at the end of the season, if Neto is on the market, I’d hope that Arsenal step up that interest and throw their hat in the ring to get him.”

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

One for the summer

As Watts says, a move for Neto in January is unlikely. He has a long contract with Wolves, and he’s incredibly important to them.

Teams in Wolves’ position are very rarely keen to lose a key player in January, but in the summer window where there’s more time to spend a windfall and plan effectively, a transfer could make sense.

Wolves could well be open to selling Neto this summer, and if they are, Arsenal should force their way to the front of this queue.