Tottenham Hotspur need to bolster their attack.

The north London club have just lost arguably the greatest striker in Premier League history in the shape of Harry Kane, and they need to beef up their frontline if they’re going to thrive in this post-Kane era.

Luckily, it sounds as though help could be on the way.

According to Alasdair Gold, writing in his Q&A for Football.London, Tottenham should have an attacker through the door sooner rather than later.

The journalist says that he’d be stunned if Spurs didn’t soon sign an attacker, suggesting that Gift Orban and Brennan Johnson are the two leading candidates to come in soon.

CARDIFF, WALES – JUNE 16: Nair Tiknizyan of Armenia intercepts the ball meant for Brennan Johnson of Wales during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group D match between Wales and Armenia at Cardiff City Stadium on June 16, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Huw Fairclough/Getty Images)

New striker incoming

Gold shared what he knows about Spurs’ transfer plans.

“I’d be stunned if they don’t bring in someone new who can play through the centre though, like a Gift Orban or Brennan Johnson-type, or simply Gift Orban or Brennan Johnson,” Gold said.

Gent’s Gift Emmanuel Orban reacts during the UEFA Europa Conference League first-leg quarter final football match between Belgian KAA Gent and West Ham United FC at the Ghelamco Arena in Ghent on April 13, 2023. (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

Long-term solutions

Orban and Johnson are both incredibly exciting players, but it has to be said that they wouldn’t be immediate solutions to Spurs’ striking problems.

Tottenham are trying to replace a player who scored 30 goals last season. You don’t do that by signing someone who scored eight in the Premier League last season or even worse a player who has never played at this level before.

With both players being under the age of 23 though, there’s every chance that they could grow into the players Spurs need them to be, and, eventually, this could prove to be a smart bit of business.

Johnson or Orban wouldn’t solve Spurs’ problems straight away, but in a few years’ time, they could be spearheading an incredibly dangerous Tottenham attack.