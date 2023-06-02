‘I’d be shocked’: Journalist says he’d be stunned if £70m player doesn’t sign for Arsenal now











Umar Choudhry has stated that he would be absolutely shocked if Declan Rice doesn’t sign for Arsenal this summer.

Speaking on The View from the Clock End Podcast, the journalist was discussing Arsenal’s summer transfer plans, and as many will know, the England midfielder is central to the Gunners’ vision for the upcoming transfer window.

The £70m midfielder has been heavily linked to Arsenal, and Choudhry says he would be stunned if this deal didn’t go ahead this summer.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Rice expected to join Arsenal

The journalist gave his verdict on Rice and Arsenal.

“All roads point towards Declan Rice signing for Arsenal this summer. I’d be shocked if he doesn’t sign for Arsenal to be honest. I’d be slightly worried from an Arsenal point of view because that’s Mikel Arteta’s main target, but I can’t see that happening, I think the fact they have Champions League football and they’re allowing someone like Xhaka to depart, again, all roads lead to Declan Rice,” Choudhry said.

Looks likely

In all honesty, this deal has looked likely for months.

Rice was named as the Gunners’ top target back in January and since then, every single report has only added fuel to the fire that is the idea of Rice joining Arsenal.

The player is apparently receptive to the idea of joining the Gunners, Mikel Arteta really wants the player and he also has a number of friends within the squad.

This summer will be huge for Arsenal as they try to further close the gap on Manchester City, and the addition of Rice will certainly help the Gunners in their quest to win a first Premier League title in two decades.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

