Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a whole host of new centre-backs this summer, and one player who has been continuously linked is Edmond Tapsoba.

The £45m defender has supposedly been a top target for Spurs this summer, but everything has gone rather quiet on this front as of late.

Indeed, we’ve not heard many updates on Tapsoba for a little while now, and according to Tom Barclay, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, this deal may now be dead.

Barclay said that he saw Tapsoba as an alternative option for Micky Van de Ven, and now that Van de Ven has signed for Spurs, he says he will be very surprised if Spurs do go ahead and sign the Burkina Faso international now.

Tapsoba off the table

Barclay shared what he knows about the defender.

“And then centre-backs, plural, is still the plan. I know they brought Ashley Phillips in, but he’s not seen as a senior one. He might be part of the squad, but we’re talking about senior centre-backs,” Barclay said.

“I imagine it’s likely to be someone who will be more of a squad player. Most of the names you already know about. So you asked me about Tapsoba, I saw it as being either him or Van de Ven, so I’d be really surprised at his price. They obviously have the Kane money now, but they were planning on that anyway.”

Shame

It’s a real shame that Tottenham now won’t be going for Tapsoba.

The Bayer Leverkusen defender is absolutely fantastic, and alongside Van de Ven, he could’ve formed one of the Premier League’s most formidable centre-back partnerships.

Of course, Cristian Romero is a more than competent option alongside Van de Ven, but Tapsoba would have just given that little bit more we feel.

Maybe this is one Spurs will revisit next summer, because Tapsoba is a player who would improve their backline immensely.