Ibrahima Konate says Liverpool have one 'complete' player in their squad











Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has been speaking about Trent Alexander-Arnold and described the full-back as a ‘complete player’.

The Reds put in an emphatic performance on the road last night as they thrashed Leeds United 6-1.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were clinical in-front of goal and the German even labelled their display as the best of the season so far.

Trent Alexander-Arnold played a key role in Liverpool’s win as he provided two assists on the night. The 24-year-old seems to have rediscovered his cutting edge in the final third over the past two games.

That’s largely down to a tactical tweak from Klopp which has seen Alexander-Arnold operate as an inverted full-back.

The England star has now registered three assists in his last two appearances since he’s been given the licence to roam into midfield.

And the man who has been covering for him on the right-hand side of the pitch, Ibrahima Konate, has heaped praise on him.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Konate labels Trent the ‘complete player’

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Konate singled out Trent for praise but said that the full-back won’t be ‘forgetting’ about his defensive duties anytime soon.

“We have to remember he is a complete player with lots of assets and abilities, both offensively and defensively,” Konate said.

“He won’t be forgetting his defensive duties because I can’t cover him all the time – I’m only human!”

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Trent certainly looks revitalised since being given more freedom to roam into the middle of the park.

His second assist against Leeds highlighted exactly what he is capable of when he has the ball at his feet. The full-back completely unlocked Leeds’ defence with a pinpoint ball to set up Darwin Nunez.

Of course, his defending has come under massive scrutiny this season and it has certainly helped him to have Konate playing alongside him.

