Ibrahima Konate sends message to Diogo Jota after Liverpool beat Tottenham











Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has used his Instagram account to send a quick message to teammate Diogo Jota tonight.

Konate watched on in horror as the Liverpool defence he was part of crumbled in the second half v Tottenham.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

Richarlison’s header had looked like giving Tottenham a point. However, Jota capitalised on a bad pass by Lucas Moura and slotted past Fraser Forster to send Anfield wild.

For Konate, seeing Jota’s shot hit the back of the net will have felt like a big relief. And over his Instagram account, Konate was quick to send a message of thanks to his Liverpool teammate.

View Instagram Post

Translated roughly as ‘Thank you my boy’, Konate was clearly in the mood to pay homage to Jota after his rescue job.

The Portuguese forward was excellent when he came on and after finding form in recent weeks, was at his sharpest in the biggest moment to win the game today.

Jota will be hoping to keep up the good form between now and the end of the season. The Reds have a slight chance of the top four, while qualifying for the Europa League seems as good as sorted.

TBR’s View: Konate right to thank Jota

Let’s be honest here, Ibou Konate had a bit of a nightmare in the main against Tottenham today. After Spurs started to push, Konate seemed all over the place and he was part of a defence that was poor.

Konate is right, then, to pass his thanks on to Diogo Jota. Not that it will matter for the Liverpool players, but the Reds defence will be aware they’ve got away with one here.

Jurgen Klopp is experimenting at the moment with Trent further up the pitch. But in doing so, the defence is being left exposed and he must find a way for Konate and co to be better in the long-term.