Ian Wright was seriously impressed with ‘fantastic’ Arsenal player against Everton

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has hailed substitute Leandro Trossard’s performance against Everton on Sunday.

Wright was speaking to Premier League Productions, via Optus Sport, as he watched Arsenal come away from Goodison Park with a 1-0 win.

Arsenal were the better team throughout the contest but struggled to beat Jordan Pickford.

They thought they went ahead through Gabriel Martinelli after a fantastic pass from Fabio Vieira.

However, Eddie Nketiah was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up to the goal.

Martinelli ended up picking up an injury as he slotted the ball past Pickford, meaning Arteta had to call upon Leandro Trossard.

The Belgian had only started once this season where he struggled to make an impact against Fulham.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Sunday was his second substitute appearance of the campaign and by far his most effective.

He frequently picked the ball up from deep and drove forward in possession, sprinting away from Everton’s defenders.

Wright was very impressed with Trossard’s impact on Arsenal as they maintained their unbeaten start to the season.

There may now be an opportunity for the 28-year-old to establish himself in the starting line-up going forward.

Wright raves about Arsenal star Trossard

Speaking about the move that led to Arsenal’s goal, Wright said: “Everton can’t get near them and that is what we said at half-time that we need to do, pass the ball quicker.

“It was perfect that they got the opportunity to do it at a corner where they’re already in that third of the pitch passing the ball.

“Great movement off the ball from everybody then [Leandro] Trossard with the outside of his foot, that’s a fantastic finish coming across him.

“On his left foot, you know it’s very underrated this finish.”

Trossard was brought in from Brighton in January to provide improved cover across the front line.

His 10 assists in the second half of the season for Arsenal last year was especially impressive.

As Wright alludes to, Trossard’s finishing is an underrated aspect of the Arsenal attacker’s game.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

He only scored once on his arrival at the club last season but hit the woodwork on several occasions and had at least one very good goal ruled out.

With Martinelli now injured, Trossard could be set to make his Champions League debut after three campaigns in the Europa League throughout his career.

You wouldn’t bet against the Belgian being one of Arsenal’s main goal threats against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday.