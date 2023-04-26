Ian Wright urges Emi Martinez to try and get £26m Argentina star to sign for Aston Villa











Ian Wright has urged Emiliano Martinez to try and get his Argentina teammate Rodrigo de Paul to sign for Aston Villa.

Villa are enjoying an exceptional campaign since Unai Emery took over back in November.

The Spaniard has them dreaming of qualifying for Europe this season as they currently sit in fifth place, above the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham.

Of course, if the Villains do qualify for Europe, Emery will be keen to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.

And Ian Wright has urged Emi Martinez to convince Atletico Madrid star Rodrigo de Paul to make the switch to Villa Park.

Photo by Flor Tan Jun/Getty Images

Wright urges Martinez to lure De Paul to Villa

Speaking on the Premier League’s official YouTube channel, Martinez admitted that he is already trying to convince some of his Argentina teammates to join Villa.

He said: “I’m trying to bring friends to Villa, Argentinians.”

“Bring De Paul,” Wright responded. “He’s awesome!”

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Of course, Argentina lifted the World Cup in Qatar last year and Lionel Scaloni’s side is packed with talented players.

De Paul played a key role for them in the middle of the park as he started in every single game in the tournament.

He’s been heavily linked with a move to England over the past couple of transfer windows, with Atletico reportedly set to demand at least £26 million for him.

Villa’s midfield has been excellent since Emery took over, with the likes of John McGinn excelling under the Spaniard.

But if Villa want to push on, they will need to provide Emery with more quality depth and De Paul is certainly a player who would improve their options in midfield.

The 28-year-old hasn’t been linked with a move to the Midlands, but Villa fans would probably like the idea of having another World Cup winner in their squad.

