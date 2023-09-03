Ian Wright unhappy with ‘poor’ Arsenal player v Manchester United today

Arsenal won it at the death against Manchester United in dramatic scenes at The Emirates to round off Super Sunday.

The Gunners won it in injury time through Declan Rice before Gabriel Jesus put the seal on things moments later.

For Arsenal, it was a huge win and another sign they can push Man City this season. However, they’ll need more from some players, including new signing, Kai Havertz.

Ian Wright unhappy with Kai Havertz as Arsenal beat Manchester United

Havertz was a big money signing for Arsenal in the summer from Chelsea. But so far, he is flattering to deceive with his performances.

Despite being unlucky not to win a penalty, Havertz is offering relatively little for Mikel Arteta right now.

And after his mistake led to United taking the lead against the Gunners today, former Arsenal forward Ian Wright admitted it was another piece of poor play from the German.

“Arsenal conceded because of a mistake, it was a poor pass from Kai Havertz. It’s a brilliant goal from Marcus Rashford but the only way they were going to score was from an Arsenal error,” Wright said during half-time.

In the end, it mattered little for Arsenal or Havertz. But the Gunners fans will be wanting more from him in the future.

Struggling to get going

The international break might have come at a good time for Kai Havertz here. He is not doing the business so far and obviously needs to get going with Arsenal.

Today just summed up his time there so far. A mistake was made and then was punished in the worst possible way.

It was poor from Havertz and it’s something he needs to cut out. And quickly.