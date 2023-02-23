Ian Wright thinks Gabriel Jesus' return will 'fire up' 21-year-old Arsenal player











Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Gabriel Jesus’ imminent return from injury will really ‘fire up’ his young compatriot Gabriel Martinelli.

Jesus joined the Gunners from Manchester City last summer for £45 million (Goal). He completely transformed this Arsenal side and is one of the biggest reasons why they are challenging for the title.

The Brazilian, however, hasn’t played a game for the Gunners since the World Cup because of a knee injury, but he is expected to be back very, very soon.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright thinks Gabriel Jesus' return will 'fire up' Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal have been absolutely brilliant since the start of the season, and their electric front three of Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka caused defenders all sorts of problems in the first half of the campaign.

Since Jesus’ injury, however, Saka has been the man carrying Arsenal. Martinelli hasn’t been bad by any means, but the 21-year-old Brazil international just hasn’t been the same as he was before.

That may just be down to a dip in form, but Jesus’ absence could also be a big factor.

Martinelli and his compatriot combined incredibly well in the first half of the campaign. They constantly interchanged positions, made decoy runs to free up space for each other and just confused opposition defenders with their movement.

Wright is excited to see Jesus return to action, and the Arsenal legend believes Martinelli could benefit massively once the Gunners’ number nine comes back.

He said on the Wrighty’s House Podcast: “It (Jesus returning) is going to be a massive boost!

“When he comes back, that’s going to fire up Martinelli even more. I think Martinelli is the one that has missed out more with Jesus missing.”

Jesus will be back soon

Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus suffered his knee injury while playing for Brazil at the World Cup in the first week of December. The Brazilian then underwent surgery and was set to be out for three months.

Arsenal haven’t officially announced when Jesus will back in action, but it will soon be three months since his surgery, and there is hope he could be back in action early next month. Football London have backed that and revealed Jesus is indeed due to return in March.

That definitely rules him out of the game against Leicester City this weekend, but Arsenal play on the 1st and 4th of March against Everton and Bournemouth respectively.

Gunners fans will be hoping Jesus will be back for one of those games.

