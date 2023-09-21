Ian Wright thinks 26-year-old Arsenal man is a completely different player now that he’s ‘fully fit’

Arsenal legend Ian Wright now believes that a fully fit Gabriel Jesus can be the difference maker at Arsenal after an excellent showing.

Wright took to X to celebrate the role Jesus was playing in Arsenal’s 4-0 win last night.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Wright suggested that the Brazilian will be a different player for Arsenal when he’s at his peak form.

He said: “A fully fit Gabriel Jesus.”

Of course, Arsenal fans will be very happy to see Jesus back on the scoresheet last night.

The 26-year-old took his goal quite brilliantly, his touch to bring the ball down being just as good as his finish.

And although Eddie Nketiah has impressed in moments this season, Jesus must surely have his eyes on a start against Spurs.

Moreover, it’s not just Jesus’ goal threat that champions his start, he clearly has a very good effect on the whole team.

Plaudits were rolling in last night for Jesus’ work rate once again.

And alongside Jesus, Ian Wright also reserved a special praise for Arsenal’s William Saliba.

Another player he thought was playing an understated role.

Wright thinks Jesus will be huge for Arsenal at peak fitness

Of course it has now been a while since Gabriel Jesus has been fully fit.

The Brazil international has suffered two considerable knee injuries within a year.

Photo by Alex Pantling – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

And although it will be easy to get carried away with Jesus’ form, Mikel Arteta will be mindful of a repeat.

Therefore, it wouldn’t be too surprising if Nketiah were still given the nod on Sunday.

Whilst Wright alluded to Jesus being full fit, there’s surely still a bit to go for the Arsenal man.

Fortunately, Mikel Arteta still has a very competitive squad to choose from.

And that was underlined by the excellent impact Arsenal’s substitutes made last night.

Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira all looked inspired coming off the bench.