Ian Wright suggests new number nine needed at Arsenal after Forest loss











Arsenal legend Ian Wright has suggested that the Gunners need to get themselves a new number nine signed to be successful next season.

The Gunners lost to Nottingham Forest to hand the title to Manchester City today. It was yet another dismal result in a poor run at the end of the season.

And Wright believes a lack of attacking presence has cost the Gunners in the end.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Ian Wright wants new striker at Arsenal

Arsenal spent £45m in the summer to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. The Brazilian has been a huge success but in the end, the warnings from City fans that he wasn’t quite the goalscorer clubs need came true.

And speaking on PL Productions today, former Gunner Ian Wright suggested that a new number nine should be on Arsenal’s agenda in the summer.

“I think what its shown in the last four or five games is how hard it is to chase down Man City. But you do need the squad to be able to do it. Today you saw. Arsenal needed something different, perhaps a focal number nine,” Wright said.

A new central midfielder and a winger are believed to be high on Mikel Arteta’s wishlist. However, a striker could also be needed, as Wright says.

Gabriel Jesus needs help

While Wright isn’t directly saying it, he is hinting that Gabriel Jesus doesn’t score enough goals and in certain games, the Gunners need a better option.

In the past, Arsenal have seen links to players like Dusan Vlahovic and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Those players are number nines in the purest sense. And they’d make a difference.

For Arsenal, this summer now feels huge. They simply have to get the right signings in the door. Winners, goalscorers, and top characters.

Only then, will they be actually able to overhaul Man City at the summit.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images