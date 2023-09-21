Ian Wright suggests Arsenal fans don’t realise how good £27m player is after last night’s performance

On a brilliant night for Arsenal against PSV Eindhoven, Ian Wright was particularly impressed with the role of William Saliba.

Wright took to X to celebrate the tidy work done by the Frenchman in the lead up to Arsenal’s first goal.

Photo by Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images

Wright told Arsenal fans to watch the full build up to the goal to appreciate the role that Saliba played.

He said: “Watch the full build up kmt [kiss my teeth]. ELITE!”

The Arsenal legend clearly didn’t want fans to miss just how important Saliba’s composure at the back was for Bukayo Saka’s goal.

It was a night when everything came together for Arsenal, and fans will surely be buoyed ahead of Sunday.

Both Tottenham and Arsenal head into the North London Derby in scintillating form, and it should prove to be one for the ages.

However, right now Arsenal players and fans will still be salivating after a perfect return to the Champions League.

Alongside Saliba, Wright could have pointed out praise for several Arsenal players.

Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard were brilliant, just to name a few.

Wright doesn’t want Saliba’s role to go unnoticed at Arsenal

Despite Mikel Arteta ringing the changes this year, William Saliba’s role has been constant.

The £27m Arsenal paid for Saliba just a few years ago now looks an absolute steal.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

And Arsenal fans may still wonder how last season would have ended were the defender not to pick up an unfortunate injury.

Nonetheless, the club now have plenty of chances to win silverware again.

And in addition to his praise for Saliba, Ian Wright also mentioned that he wished he was playing in this Arsenal team.

There’s a ton to be positive about at the Emirates right now, but Arteta will be wary that it could all halt unless last night’s performance carries into Sunday.