Ian Wright singles out one Liverpool player who was absolutely amazing vs West Ham











Ian Wright has singled out Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold for praise after his performance against West Ham United.

Wright was speaking on Match of the Day after a third league win on the bounce for the Reds.

Liverpool are making a late run to try and finish in the top four this season.

It still looks very unlikely, but they’re finally churning out results after a tough campaign.

Having come so close to a quadruple last season, Jurgen Klopp’s side haven’t been able to maintain that level of performance.

Photo by Ivan Yordanov/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

One player who has really been under the microscope this season has been Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The full-back’s defensive lapses have been questioned time and time again.

However, he’s now being deployed in more of a midfield role.

It’s given the ability to play his killer passes more frequently, while not being dragged as far up the pitch to deliver crosses.

This appears to have helped him be more solid when Liverpool don’t have the ball.

Ian Wright loved what he saw from Alexander-Arnold last night for Liverpool.

His passing was exceptional, and he laid on another another assist, this time for Cody Gakpo.

Wright loved Alexander-Arnold’s latest Liverpool performance

The Arsenal legend mentioned how good Gakpo and Curtis Jones had been, before praising the England international.

“Trent’s masterclass that he put on today with his passing, it was, in the first-half in particular, absolutely unbelievable,” Wright said.

“His passes, the way he gets them through those lines, the way he puts it in there with purpose.

“In the right-back spot, he was getting back and doing his defending as well.

“[He’s] somebody who can make that pass that opens it up, opens it up for the forwards, someone like [Cody] Gakpo.

“He had 123 touches, most of them were top-quality touches.”

Gary Lineker then added: “He’s the best passer in English football.”

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

It’s no coincidence that Jurgen Klopp has praised Alexander-Arnold’s defensive performances since his role changed.

He’s still creating plenty of chances, but something has now finally clicked for the 24-year-old.

Wright loved Alexander-Arnold’s pass into Gakpo in particular, but the Liverpool forward still had plenty to do to score.

It’s a combination that could really benefit the Reds in the years to come, with both players arguably not yet at their peaks.

Liverpool fans will hope that any momentum they build up at the end of this season can be carried into the next campaign.

Show all