Ian Wright shares what he’s noticed at Tottenham that could give Arsenal trouble

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes the Gunners’ upcoming meeting with Tottenham Hotspur is a “beautiful match-up” at present.

The Highbury icon was speaking on Optus Sport ahead of Sunday’s North London derby, with Arsenal hosting Spurs at the Emirates.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham are in good form right now. The Gunners are fourth in the Premier League table, while Spurs are second.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Ange Postecoglou hasn’t wasted any time in turning Tottenham into a strong, cohesive team once again.

Meanwhile, Arsenal continue to go from strength to strength, and picked up a big 4-0 win against PSV in the Champions League.

‘So beautifully balanced’

Wright reckons that the Gunners’ current status as favourites should be taken with a pinch of salt.

This is because of what Postecoglou has managed to do at Tottenham in such a short amount of time.

“I’m really looking forward to it as the confidence in both teams is good,” Wright said on The Kelly & Wrighty Show on Optus Sport.

“You haven’t seen the biggest names in those sets of results but what you have seen is the results from those games. Tottenham and Arsenal having to get results from those games.

“So now what’s going to happen with this derby, which is set up so beautifully, is that one of them is going to get unbelievable confidence and momentum to go to the next level of what they’re doing in the next five games.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

“It’s so beautifully balanced. Obviously I think Arsenal being at home, being a bit further down the line of the project you may be thinking that Arsenal may be favourites in that game.

“But then you look at what Ange is doing with the Tottenham players and how quickly they’ve grasped what he wants, how intense they are, how fit they look, how sharp they are… It’s a beautiful match-up right now.”

Our view

North London derbies are always tense, frantic occasions, with so much on the line, and this Sunday, it’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting yet.

Arsenal have slowly but surely pulled themselves out of their banter phase, while Spurs have been swiftly dragged out of it by Postecoglou.

Obviously it’s still very early in the season, but so far so good from both teams. Hopefully it’ll be a great game – the signs are there.