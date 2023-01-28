Ian Wright shares Leandro Trossard verdict after Arsenal FA Cup loss to Manchester City











Arsenal legend Ian Wright has waxed lyrical about Leandro Trossard after his display against Manchester City on Saturday.

The Highbury icon, speaking on ITV, said the Gunners January signing has hit the ground running, and City’s players were “afraid of him”.

Arsenal signed Trossard last week, bringing him to the Emirates Stadium from Brighton in a reported £27million deal.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The Belgium international put pen to paper on a contract worth a reported £90,000-a-week until the summer of 2027.

Trossard made his debut just days after joining, coming on as a substitute against Manchester United in the Premier League.

On Friday, Mikel Arteta named him in the starting XI for the first time, and he gave a great account of himself against the Citizens.

Although Arsenal lost 1-0, there were plenty of positives to take about the Gunners’ display, including Trossard’s performance.

The former Brighton ace came close to scoring in the first half with a left-footed strike that Stefan Ortega was equal to.

He looked lively in spells when he received the ball at the left, often driving at John Stones.

And Wright, speaking on ITV – via football.london – loved what he saw from Trossard.

“We know this [that he’s not come to Arsenal to warm the bench] with Trossard because we’ve seen him at Brighton and we know what he’s capable of doing,” he said.

“This is why we’re so happy that he chose to come and we went and got him, because he’s somebody that can hit the ground running – that’s what he’s done.

“We saw it against Man United and we’re seeing it again tonight.

“He’s getting the ball, he’s going at people – as soon as he gets the ball he’s ready, he’s going at John Stones there.

“He’s trying to get the half a yard, and that’s good play because they’re afraid of him – afraid to tackle him – and he’s getting himself on the right side of Rico Lewis. He looks very safe.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

So far so good

Trossard has done very well so far at Arsenal and he looks like a player who’ll offer a lot to the team.

Not only that, but he moved for a fraction of the fee it would’ve taken to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Obviously Mudryk is a top talent, but it does mean Arsenal have more wiggle room to make other big signings this month.

Arsenal have signed Trossard and Jakub Kiwior, now they’ll be hoping to land Moises Caicedo.

What a transfer window that would be. It would go a long way to helping the Gunners go all the way in the league.