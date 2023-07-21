Kai Havertz scored his first goal in an Arsenal shirt against the MLS All-Stars yesterday, and Gunners legend Ian Wright sent him a message on Instagram.

Arsenal signed the German from Chelsea in a deal worth £65 million (BBC) last month. His arrival raised a lot of eyebrows, especially for such a large amount of money.

Havertz, 24, has come under immense criticism this week, but he responded in style with an excellent goal against Wayne Rooney’s side early yesterday morning.

Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Ian Wright sends message to Arsenal star Kai Havertz on Instagram

Kai Havertz‘s time at Chelsea was mostly disappointing, wasn’t it?

The German did score the winner in the Champions League final and his name will forever be in Chelsea’s history books. However, his record there for the price they paid for him was just not good enough.

Mikel Arteta, however, saw something in Havertz to convince the Arsenal board to sign him. His debut against FC Nurnberg wasn’t great, and to make it worse, his performance in the meaningless MLS Skills challenge gave rise to a lot of mockery on social media.

The endless jokes leading up to the game yesterday was how Havertz can’t receive a cross and score a volley. Well, guess what? He proved those people wrong in style.

After opening his Arsenal account, Havertz posted a message on Instagram, thanking the fans.

Ian Wright, who’s probably sick of all the trolls, defended Havertz and sent him a message.

He wrote: “Nice one Kai, hit the target when it matters!”

TBR View:

Havertz definitely hit the target when it mattered for Arsenal, and it was a smashing goal.

The German chested down Marquinhos’ cross brilliantly before burying the ball into the back of the net with a ferocious left-footed volley.

That should give Havertz a ton of confidence going into the new season, and after his performance off the bench yesterday, Arsenal fans are really confident too.

The Gunners take on Manchester United next, and Havertz is expected to start. If he has a good game, he’ll silence the critics even more.