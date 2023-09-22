Ian Wright says Tottenham have a ‘dynamite’ player who could explode soon

Ian Wright has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison will explode once he finds the right connection with Spurs fans.

The Brazilian has had a really difficult time in a Tottenham shirt since he joined them from Everton last year. He was up there with the worst signings of that window, but we all know he’s a hugely talented player.

Wright thinks he could explode soon.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Ian Wright thinks Tottenham star Richarlison could explode soon

Tottenham signed Richarlison last year in a deal worth a mammoth £60 million (Sky Sports).

The Brazilian was Everton’s best player during his time there, and he was expected to have a similar impact at Tottenham, where he is surrounded by better players.

However, Richarlison had a shocking campaign last time out. He scored once in the Premier League all season, and he didn’t have a great start to this campaign either.

The 26-year-old finally broke his duck for the season with a goal against Sheffield United in that crazy game last weekend. He received a lot of love from Spurs fans after the game, and Ian Wright believes that is key to his success.

The Arsenal legend claimed that once Tottenham supporters fully back Richarlison, he’s going to explode for them in the Premier League.

He said on Wrighty’s House podcast: “All he has to do now to get legendary status now at Tottenham, is score a goal or even a winning goal. That’s it. Richarlison would be safe for life in the eyes of Tottenham fans.

“You have to embrace him and love him as yours. It’s like myself – when you’ve got fans that love you, it doesn’t matter what the rest of them say to you. You’ll always be protected by the fans.

“I think once Richarlison gets that connection properly with Tottenham fans, we’re going to see dynamite from this guy.”

TBR View:

Everyone knows Richarlison is an incredibly talented footballer.

The Brazilian can play anywhere across the front line, has a brilliant work ethic, and can score goals with his feet as well as his head. He really is an excellent player, but for one reason or another, things just have not worked out for him at Tottenham.

The fantastic cameo against Sheffield United last week should give Richarlison a ton of confidence, and what better game to play in next than the North London Derby?!

If Richarlison can bag a goal against Arsenal, he will become an instant hero to Tottenham fans.