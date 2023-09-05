Ian Wright says Spurs player who didn’t start at Burnley could do great things

Ian Wright has backed Richarlison to ultimately come good for Tottenham Hotspur, and suggested that it is up to Ange Postecoglou to now get the best out of the forward.

Wright was speaking on The Kelly and Wrighty Show after Spurs went into the international break off the back of a superb 5-2 win over Burnley.

Richarlison did not start the game, with Son Heung-min leading the line. And it proved to be a brilliant day for the South Korean, who bagged a hat-trick in the win.

Of course, Richarlison is yet to get off the mark in the Premier League this season. And that almost sums up his time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium up until this point to an extent.

Wright backs Richarlison to come good for Tottenham

It appeared to be a really smart piece of business to bring the 26-year-old in one year ago. He could provide cover and competition for Harry Kane. But he was not relying on the striker role for his only potential route into the team.

Unfortunately, it has never quite happened for Richarlison. And there will be plenty of Tottenham fans who now want to see Son playing ahead of him after his hat-trick.

Nevertheless, Wright has backed Richarlison to still be able to make an impact for Spurs despite the setbacks.

“I think he’s got something to offer, in respect of the way he plays. He’s kind of that player, he can go on a tear. He can do great things,” he told The Kelly and Wrighty Show.

“So he’s another person that you can have in there. Can you imagine if he comes in and he can contribute 12 goals, Son 15, Maddison with another eight, maybe 10 goals, Kulusevski will get a few goals, it’s starting to look like if he can get going – because he hasn’t got anywhere near going at Tottenham – then you can see they’ve got a lot of potency up front. It’s up to Ange to get him going.”

The frustrating thing is that Tottenham have tried a few things with Richarlison. He has had a bit of a run as a starting striker. And he has had a spell out of the firing line, too.

Playing under Postecoglou has got the best out of so many of the Tottenham squad. So it is puzzling that it is yet to click for Richarlison.

But while Postecoglou still has faith in him, he is always going to get chances to silence his doubters.

And Wright is clearly confident that he can do exactly that.