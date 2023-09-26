Ian Wright says he’s been so impressed with 22-year-old Tottenham player

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has admitted that he’s been really impressed with Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven.

Wright has been speaking on the Wrighty’s House podcast and reflected on Sunday’s North London Derby.

Tottenham put in yet another encouraging display under Ange Postecoglou and came away with a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Son Heung-min stole the show with an impressive brace while James Maddison set up both goals.

But Ian Wright has highlighted the performance of Micky van de Ven and admitted he’s been impressed with the defender.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Wright on Van de Ven

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Wright said he was impressed with Tottenham’s performance at Arsenal.

The Gunners legend also singled out Van de Ven for praise, labelling him an ‘accomplished’ defender.

“They’ve got players who can scare you,” Wright said. “Udogie. The goalkeeper, Vicario.

“Van de Ven looks really accomplished. Then you’ve got Sarr, Bissouma, Son. You can feel this team are together and they know they can play.”

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Van de Ven has slotted in seamlessly at Spurs after making the switch from Wolfsburg over the summer.

The 22-year-old has struck up a promising partnership with Cristian Romero and looks the part at the moment.

Of course, it’s still early days in terms of the Dutchman’s Spurs career but he hasn’t put a foot wrong as of yet.

Spurs have lacked a suitable partner for Romero over the past couple of seasons and it seems they have finally found the right man.