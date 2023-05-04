Ian Wright says he was actually shocked to see £30m player sign for Arsenal











Arsenal legend Ian Wright has revealed that he couldn’t believe it when Martin Odegaard agreed to leave Real Madrid and join the Gunners back in 2021.

The Norwegian joined Arsenal on an initial loan deal in January two years ago. That move was made permanent in the following summer for just £30 million (Goal).

Odegaard is one of Arsenal‘s best players now, and Wright raved about him on Matchday Live on Premier League Productions on Tuesday night.

Ian Wright praises Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard – Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Ian Wright says he was shocked to see Martin Odegaard sign for Arsenal

Arsenal first wanted Martin Odegaard when he was just 16 years old. Arsene Wenger invited him to London Colney and even took him out for a meal to convince him.

Real Madrid won the race for him then, but things just didn’t work out for the Norwegian at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Arsenal agreed a deal with Real Madrid to sign Odegaard on loan in January 2021, and Ian Wright says he couldn’t believe that Edu had managed to lure him in.

The Gunners legend said after the game against Chelsea: “I couldn’t believe we got him on loan in the first place. and when he came back, if we could get him again, because of his pedigree, what he is capable of, his ability.

“The fact that he is captain now, it’s not like he’s been at the club for many years, but being captain and leading by example and chipping in with that many goals, he’s been unbelievable.

“I think he has been our player of the season – William Saliba was on that track but he’s injured. Odegaard’s consistency for the whole season has been absolutely tremendous for us.”

Ian Wright praises Arsenal's Martin Odegaard – Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Odegaard has taken his game to a whole new level this season.

One of the biggest criticisms the Norwegian faced was that he didn’t score enough goals. He managed just two during his first six months on loan at Arsenal and only seven in the following campaign.

This season, he scored 14 times in the Premier League already, and there are still four games left to be played.

Odegaard has been absolutely sensational for Arsenal, and he will only get better in the coming years.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

