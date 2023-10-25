Ian Wright says he absolutely loves it when Mikel Arteta picks £17m player for Arsenal

Arsenal have so much strength in depth at the moment that it means some very talented players don’t get the chances they deserve.

The likes of Leandro Trossard and Aaron Ramsdale don’t start as much as they probably should, and one other player who has fallen into that rotation purgatory as of late is Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The Japan international was Arsenal’s first-choice right-back for a time when he arrived before Ben White took his spot, and while he may not start that often these days, he’s always solid when called upon.

Speaking on the Wrighty’s House Podcast, Ian Wright has given Tomiyasu some special praise after his performance against Sevilla this week, and the pundit says that he’s always happy to see the £17m man in the Arsenal starting XI.

Wright loves it when Tomiyasu starts

The pundit shared how much of a fan he is of Tomiyasu.

“I’m always happy to see Tomiyasu start because nothing is getting past him,” Wright said.

“He’s so reliable, his strength, positional awareness, when he gets on the ball he has no problem passing the ball progressing it. It’s very rare you see anyone get past him, he’s just a dependable player, 8/10 every week.”

Deserves more chances

As Wright says, Tomiysau is always a player you can rely upon, and, to be honest, he probably deserves more of a shot in this Arsenal team.

He’s a brilliant defender and a fantastic ball-player to boot, as well as being incredibly versatile.

He’s a real swiss army knife of a defender, and we can’t help but think that he’d be a star player in most other Premier League sides.

Perhaps the Japan international should get more chances to start for Arsenal going forwards.