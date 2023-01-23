Ian Wright says everything about Eddie Nketiah has now improved











Ian Wright has told The Kelly and Wrighty Show that the form of Eddie Nketiah has surprised him, but insisted that everything about the Arsenal striker’s game has now improved.

Nketiah has stepped up in a big way in recent weeks. Of course, he received his chance after Gabriel Jesus sustained a serious injury at the World Cup with Brazil.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

For many, Jesus had appeared to be the final piece in the jigsaw for Arsenal. He was the world-class striker that they lacked last season – even if he has not been as prolific as he would have liked.

Ian Wright lauds the improvement of Eddie Nketiah

So it appeared to be a devastating blow to lose Jesus to injury. But it has been something of a blessing in disguise in truth. It has presented Nketiah with the chance to show that he really does belong at the very highest level.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The 23-year-old has scored seven in his last seven, including six in six since the season resumed. And his latest performance included a stunning brace against Manchester United on Sunday.

Few could have foreseen just how good Nketiah would be. Arsenal have certainly been vindicated for handing him a long-term contract in the summer. And Wright admitted that he has been somewhat taken aback by Nketiah’s displays this season.

“He has surprised me a little bit. I was delighted when they signed him because I’m thinking to myself, with Eddie, even if he’s not getting as many games as he would like to get, what would be the point of leaving Arsenal in the current climate with the way they’re moving, the trajectory for us moving forward?

“I watched him against Tottenham and I was really disappointed for him, missing the two chances he had. But for him to take those two in a game of that stature, that’s going to take him somewhere else,” he told The Kelly and Wrighty Show.

“Everything’s improved.”

Arteta has big decision ahead

It is going to be fascinating to see how Mikel Arteta uses his two strikers once they are back available. They do not tick the same boxes, so it is not necessarily going to be easy to rotate.

Jesus’ all-round game was frightening in the first-half of the season. But Nketiah’s goalscoring has made a huge impact as Arsenal continue to lead the way in the Premier League.

It is an amazing position for Arsenal to be in right now. Last season, goals from their forwards were a rarity. As Wright suggests, everything has now improved.