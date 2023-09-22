Ian Wright says Arsenal now have a player who’s even better than Marcus Rashford

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has claimed that Bukayo Saka is currently better than Manchester United star Marcus Rashford.

The two Englishmen are arguably the best players at their respective clubs. Saka has been incredible for Arsenal for a few years now, while Rashford was on fire for Erik ten Hag’s side last season.

But, who is better – Saka or Rashford?

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Ian Wright picks Arsenal star Bukayo Saka over Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford were both outstanding for their clubs last season.

The Gunners number seven scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions last term, which is a phenomenal return for a wide player, especially someone who was just 21 at the time.

Rashford, who played eight more games than Saka last season and a bunch of those as a striker, scored 30 goals in all competitions and provided 11 assists as well.

Both players are truly incredible, but when Ian Wright was asked to pick between Rashford and Saka, it was an easy decision for him.

He said on This or That on the FIVE YouTube channel: “I’m going for Saka. I have to go for Saka.

“What’s that – 89 games on the spin in the Premier League era? That’s the most consecutive games on the spin. That’s the levels my man has got to him with respect to consistency of performance at his age.”

TBR View:

If you’re asked to pick between Rashford and Saka, we’re sure most people would go with the Arsenal man.

The 22-year-old is an extraordinary talent. He is arguably the best young right-winger in the world right now, and he has been unbelievable for Arsenal over the years.

Rashford is a tremendous player too, but he hasn’t gotten off to the greatest of starts this season, has he? He has been heavily criticised for his work rate off the ball, which is something you never ever hear about Saka.

That’s probably one of the reasons why Wright was adamant that he’d pick Saka over Rashford, and we completely agree with him.