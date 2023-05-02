Ian Wright says 29-year-old Tottenham player’s passing is 'unbelievable'











Ian Wright has been speaking about Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane and he’s labelled the striker’s passing as ‘unbelievable’.

Kane has once again been the standout performer in a struggling Tottenham side this season.

The 29-year-old bagged yet another goal at Anfield on Sunday which took his tally for the season to 25 in the Premier League.

His numbers are all the more impressive when you consider that he’s led the line for a misfiring Tottenham side.

But it’s not just his goalscoring that has impressed Ian Wright, it’s also his ability to create chances for his teammates.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Wright lauds ‘unbelievable’ Kane

Speaking on the Kelly and Wrighty Show, the Arsenal legend praised Kane while suggesting he would be a good fit for Manchester United.

“When he drops off, his passing,” Wright said. “You can’t help but think why Man United are linked with him because if you drop him into where [Wout] Weghorst is and you’ve got Eriksen behind him, you can just see the dynamic.

“If he can score goals in that Tottenham side, then you don’t know what he can do for a team like Manchester United because of the way he drops off.

“We talk about the pace, but when he’s in and around the box or final third, he’s as good and sharp as anyone.

“When he drops off and finds those passes, he’s just as good as any no10 who’s playing at the moment. Unbelievable.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Kane’s playmaking abilities have certainly improved over the past few years and he’s arguably one of the best passers of the ball in the Premier League now.

The England captain often drops deep to bring his teammates into the game and carve out opportunities.

Of course, he’s at his best when he’s inside the opposition’s penalty area, but much of the creative burden has fallen on his shoulders over the past couple of years at Spurs.

Show all