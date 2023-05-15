Ian Wright says 25-year-old Arsenal player got 'toasted' by Brighton yesterday











Pundit Ian Wright was impressed with Brighton star Kaoru Mitoma and he believes the winger absolutely dominated Arsenal defender Ben White.

Both sides had a lot to play for when they met on Sunday. Brighton are fighting for a European place whilst Arsenal are battling for the league.

The hope of beating Manchester City to the title is now gone as the Gunners lost 2-0 at the Emirates. Both goals came in the second half and Arsenal fans left the stadium gutted.

Mitoma has impressed many this season, including Arsenal. They are heavily linked to the winger who will cost around £35million.

Ian Wright on Arsenal target Mitoma

Mitoma dominated White the whole match and one of the goals was due to how easily the Asian star got past the defender.

Speaking to the Premier League, Wright said: “They wanted us to go for their jugular right off the bat, and we did and we tried.

“What Brighton did was they sucked us in and then hit this long ball over the top. They got the one-on-ones.

“Ben White got toasted today. [Kaoru] Mitoma give him more problems than anyone has given him. [Evan] Ferguson up front was obviously, physically a problem.”

With the Gunners second, they will be very happy with their season. Despite this they will no doubt be disappointed that they missed out on the title.

They were never expected to challenge for it this season. In the end, their inexperience showed and they just started to falter over the last month.

