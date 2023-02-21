Ian Wright says £12m Arsenal player's passing is so good











Ian Wright has assessed what Jorginho brings to the Arsenal midfield when he plays in there instead of Thomas Partey.

Wright has praised the Italian on the Kelly and Wrighty Show, whose shot in stoppage time deflected in off Emi Martinez to earn the Gunners a crucial win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

Partey’s fitness has been a problem throughout his Arsenal career and last month, Mikel Arteta went into the market to get another central midfielder.

They went big for Moises Caicedo, but when it became clear Brighton would not sell, they landed Jorginho from Chelsea for £12 million.

Ian Wright praises Jorginho

Wright said: “It’s a certain worry but what Jorginho brings is a creativity and a possession of the ball that might create more chances for us.

“Whereas Thomas Partey – yes, he might be intercepting more and stopping them from doing stuff, which then the onus has to be on the defenders to do more because you haven’t got Thomas Partey, we’ve got Jorginho.

“Because what we have got from Jorginho is when he does get it, is the passing and the passing through the lines and the creation.

“And now you’re getting him to score goals as well it kind of evens itself out, so I’m quite happy with it.”

Jorginho is a different type of player to Partey, but he has slotted in seamlessly at Arsenal and is proven in the Premier League and under the pressure of elite games.

He was not brought to the club to smash in long-range late goals, but that was a happy consequence on Saturday when Arsenal really needed a goal.

Manchester City drawing later in the day swung the psychological battle in the title race back Arsenal’s way after a testing few weeks.