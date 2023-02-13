Ian Wright reacts to Howard Webb's response to VAR blunder at Arsenal











Ian Wright has now reacted on Match of the Day 2 after hearing what Howard Webb has done after the VAR blunder at Arsenal on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta was left frustrated after being held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners were not at their best on the day but looked likely to grind out a 1-0 win after Leandro Trossard’s first goal for the club.

But Brentford levelled the scoring through Ivan Toney in the 74th minute and his equaliser was wrongly allowed to stand.

Toney had an empty goal to aim at after Christian Norgaard put the ball back across the box. The Brentford midfielder appeared to be in an offside position, but it wasn’t checked by VAR.

THe PGMOL have released a statement that has acknowledged the error at the Emirates Stadium, as well as the mistake during Brighton’s clash against Crystal Palace.

“Howard Webb has contacted both Arsenal and Brighton to acknowledge and explain the significant errors in the VAR process,” the statement reads.

“Both incidents, which were due to human error and related to the analysis of offside situations, are being thoroughly reviewed.” as relayed by The Daily Mail.

Now, Wright has reacted to Webb’s response and he’s labelled the mistake as completely ‘unacceptable’.

Wright furious over VAR blunder

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, Wright was left furious after the VAR blunder cost his former side three points.

“Wow. I wouldn’t expect anything less from Howard [Webb]. I’ve had people say to me that because Brentford missed chances anyway it even it up,” the Arsenal legend said.

“Don’t talk about even it up. That was a terrible mistake. It’s not acceptable.”

It wasn’t a good weekend for VAR after there were some notable blunders in other games, such as the decision to chalk off Pervis Estupinan’s opener at Palace.

Arteta was understandably frustrated after the game as the two points dropped on Saturday could end up costing them come the end of the season.

The Gunners are bidding to lift their first Premier League title since 2003 and it’s fair to say that they will be outraged if they miss out by a point or two.

Arsenal are going through a bit of a dip in form at the moment and Arteta will be hoping his side can make a statement on Wednesday. With Manchester City set to travel to north London, the Gunners could put down a real marker with a win.

