Ian Wright reacts to Harry Kane breaking Tottenham's goalscoring record











Ian Wright has told The Kelly & Wrighty Show that he celebrated Harry Kane breaking the record and becoming Tottenham Hotspur’s all-time leading goalscorer because he was so pleased for the striker.

Wright, of course, had reason to keep an eye on Spurs’ clash with Manchester City on Sunday. With Arsenal losing against Everton the day before, Pep Guardiola’s men had the opportunity to close the gap at the top of the Premier League table.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

However, City passed up that chance. And Kane was the reason for that, with the striker scoring the first-half winner.

Wright celebrated record-breaking Kane goal

The goal may not have been Kane’s cleanest strike, but it was certainly one of his most significant. The 29-year-old found the back of the net for the 267th time in a Tottenham shirt. And with that, he became the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, overtaking Jimmy Greaves.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal fans may have reluctantly celebrated the goal because of what it may mean for their title push. But Wright insisted that it meant more to him to see Kane become the top goalscorer in Tottenham’s history.

“He’s got another 60 to go. But you can look at the way that he’s scoring, his age, the fact that the rate of goals is not slowing down for him, he’s still scoring very important goals, not just for him, but for Arsenal as well,” he told The Kelly & Wrighty Show.

“You know what, it’s really funny because when he scored that goal, because of the record and that, I genuinely jumped for that. It’s not even that it was against City. You know what it was, being in a position where you can break a record, and then you do it, and it’s been such an important game and goal. I’m not joking, I was pleased for him that he broke the record firstly.”

Tottenham talisman receives plaudits, and yet remains criminally underrated

It will be fascinating to see where Kane goes from here. He turns 30 in the summer. And his contract at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium expires at the end of next season.

So it obviously feels like a crucial moment in his Spurs career. Ideally for Tottenham, he will sign a new contract and commit the remaining years at the peak of his career to the club.

Whenever Kane does move on, it is going to be a huge task for Spurs to replace him. He has been receiving plenty of plaudits of late, and yet, he still feels criminally underrated by many.

He is now Tottenham’s top goalscorer. And he is on the cusp of doing the same with England. It is therefore, no surprise that Wright was so delighted to see him break the record on the weekend.