Ian Wright raves about Chelsea's Joao Felix as he shows what might have been for Arsenal











Chelsea loanee Joao Felix enjoyed another fine performance today as he starred against West Ham in the Premier League.

Felix returned to action after suspension and was instantly involved. He capped a fine first-half with a well-taken goal, finishing brilliantly from a pass from Enzo Fernandez.

Of course, watching Felix in action is a case of what might have been for Arsenal fans. The Portuguese striker was one of the targets the Gunners tried to sign in January. But just like they found with Mykhaylo Mudryk, Chelsea snatched him away.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

And watching on for Premier League productions, Arsenal hero Ian Wright admitted to being super impressed by the quality on show from Felix.

“The front four look very exciting, Joao Felix, we saw what he done against Fulham and we know he’s a top quality player. He’s getting into positions, getting past people, passing past people, he’s doing everything. He’s very unfortunate not to have two goals,” Wright said.

Felix doesn’t yet know if his future will lie with Chelsea after this season. There is no obligation or deal in place for Chelsea to automatically sign him.

However, performances like today will go a long way to convincing the Blues they should make their move.

TBR’s View: Joao Felix shows his class but consistency is key

Nobody in world football has any doubt Joao Felix is a class player. He was bought for more than £100m for a reason.

However, while he has shown it in flashes against West Ham today, the key for Felix will be showing consistency.

All the best forwards in the world show that. It’s about goals, assists, and consistently being a nuisance for opposition defenders. Felix showed what he’s all about today. But he’ll need to do it regularly to convince Todd Boehly and co to spend big cash on him in the summer.