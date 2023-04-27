Ian Wright praises Aston Villa star Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa











BBC pundit Ian Wright says that Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings is having a great season as he praised the Englishman last night – while also applauding Ezri Konsa.

Villa are flying high under Unai Emery and currently sit fifth in the Premier League. This will no doubt be a big shock to all at the club, having been labouring in 15th place when Emery became manager.

The Spanish manager has got the best out of his players and a European charge is now on. Those like Mings have stepped up and become crucial parts of the starting eleven.

With the club scoring in every match since Emery took over, they are breaking records and no doubt many would love to see them qualify for Europe.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Ian Wright praises Aston Villa stars Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa

Villa secured another win on Tuesday night, this time against Fulham – with England defender Mings scoring the only goal of the game against Marco Silva’s side. Konsa partnered him in the middle of the defence.

Speaking about the centre-back, via Match of the Day (26/04/2023), Wright said: “You have to give a lot of credit to Tyrone Mings, Ezra Konsa as well. Mings at the start of the season was surplus to requirements, but now he’s doing well, scoring goals.”

It is no shock to see Wright pile the praise on “terrific” Villa player Mings. The pundit is right to suggest he was surplus to requirements earlier in the season. The club signed Diego Carlos last summer and Mings was also on the bench a lot at the start of the season. Konsa has been largely consistent since Emery’s arrival.

Now, under Emery, Mings is flourishing and he is a rock at the back as well as a threat at set pieces. Many will be wondering if he deserves to get back into the England squad. The last time he featured was in March 2022.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Show all