Ian Wright picks who’s better – Arsenal star Declan Rice or Manchester United’s Casemiro

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has put an end to the debate over who’s better – Declan Rice or Manchester United star Casemiro.

The Gunners made one of the biggest signings of the summer by sealing a club-record deal for Rice. The Englishman came in from West Ham United, and he has been brilliant.

But, is he better than Casemiro? Here’s what Wright said.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Ian Wright picks Arsenal star Declan Rice over Manchester United’s Casemiro

Debates over who the best midfielder is in the Premier League are constantly going on among fans on social media, and Arsenal star Declan Rice and Manchester United’s Casemiro’s names always come up.

The Brazilian was the best defensive midfielder in the world for years when he was at Real Madrid. He played a key part in helping them win five Champions League titles, and nobody in the Premier League can match his achievements.

So, when Joel Beya asked Ian Wright to choose between Rice and Casemiro, he made it clear that history should not play a part in the Arsenal legend’s thinking.

Wright then had to pick a player based on their form, and he believes nobody can touch Rice right now because of the form he is in.

He said on This or That on the FIVE YouTube channel: “The thing with Casemiro is he’s got to get respect, but if we’re talking about form right now, people need to be around Casemiro for Casemiro to work as well as he can.

“But on form, no one is touching Declan Rice. No one!”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Well, there’s no real debate on that front, is there?

Based on form right now, Declan Rice is arguably the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League. Only Rodri can compete with him after how well he has performed.

The Englishman was expected by many to take some time to settle into Mikel Arteta’s system, but he has hit the ground running, and he looks at home.

The fact that he’s only 24 means he’ll get even better in the coming months and years, which is just really exciting for Arsenal fans.