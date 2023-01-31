Ian Wright once raved about 'exceptional' player who'd 'improve Tottenham', now Arsenal are signing him











Arsenal are reportedly on the verge of signing Jorginho, a player Gunners legend Ian Wright once said would “improve Tottenham”.

Back in 2018, the Highbury legend told BBC Radio 5 Live that Spurs should’ve made more of an effort to sign the Italian from Napoli.

At the time, Tottenham were flying high, having finished third in the Premier League table. Indeed, a year later, they’d reach the Champions League final.

Wright said on the Monday Night Club, as transcribed by 90Min: ”Chelsea have gone and got Jorginho.

“He is going to improve Tottenham. Why aren’t they going for these players as well.”

Now, Jorginho is on the verge of joining Arsenal.

Fabrizio Romano said the player had completed his medical and is set to sign for Arsenal until 2024.

The club also has the option to extend Jorginho’s contract for a further year.

Arsenal will pay Chelsea a fee rising to £12million for the 31-year-old, added Romano.

Jorginho has completed medical tests and he’s set to sign the contract as new Arsenal player until June 2024 with an option until 2025 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC



£10m plus £2m fee confirmed.



Jorginho has completed medical tests and he's set to sign the contract as new Arsenal player until June 2024 with an option until 2025 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC

£10m plus £2m fee confirmed.

‘The best midfielder in Europe’

Mikel Arteta’s charges have been looking for reinforcements in midfield in wake of Mohamed Elneny’s knee injury.

In addition, Thomas Partey suffered an injury scare earlier this month, although it’s not thought to be serious.

Jorginho is the ideal player for Arsenal at this moment in time.

He has lots of experience at the highest level, knows the Premier League inside out, and knows what it takes to win trophies.

Jorginho has also earned plaudits from the likes of Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola.

“For me, Jorginho is the best midfielder in Europe,” Mourinho told beIN Sport in 2019, as per football.london.

“He has a quality that no-one else has.

“The way he controls the game, how he recovers the ball in transition and how he can withstand the pressure.

“I don’t see others like him around.”

Meanwhile, Guardiola said in 2021: “Few, few players can do what he does. Few players all around the world.

“He can do virtually everything. English football has an exceptional holding midfielder.”