Ian Wright now says he’s terrified of player Mikel Arteta previously wanted to sign

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has now been expressing his concern over Andre Onana, a goalkeeper Mikel Arteta previously wanted to sign.

Wright was speaking on ‘Stick to Football’ and claimed that Onana’s recent form at Manchester United had been alarming him.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

United paid £47m for Onana this summer from Inter Milan, largely because of his brilliant ability to play with his feet.

And these same attributes caught the attention of Mikel Arteta back in 2021 at Arsenal.

Despite eventually signing Aaron Ramsdale, Arteta was heavily linked with a move for Onana who was playing for Ajax at the time.

Of course, Wright’s comments now would suggest that Arteta did well to eventually avoid signing Onana.

Wright said: “’When you look at the mistakes, hopefully he’s got the mentality to get through it.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

“Not even as a Man United fan, he frightens me simply because he makes so many mistakes. Because if you score two then you will still worry you will concede three.

“’It would scare me playing with him at the moment. On the floor he’s very good and his passing, but I’m not seeing in the way he plays that makes me think he’s getting through that [bad run of form].”

Neither Wright nor Arteta could be impressed with Onana’s United start

Of course, Arsenal do now have their own goalkeeper conundrum.

Both Ramsdale and David Raya are currently away with their respective countries, neither being number one.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

And the same could be said at their club, although it appears that Raya is firmly edging towards that position.

Raya boasts brilliant ball playing ability, similar to Onana.

However, Raya has had the benefit of gaining vital Premier League experience before being thrusted into the pressure-cooker.

Wright suggests that he thinks Onana will come through this period, and given his interest before you’d probably think Arteta would agree.

But looking back at the situation, Arsenal’s boss may feel that he avoided added uncertainty during a difficult period for the club.

And although Ramsdale now finds himself on the substitute bench, he does deserve credit for the crucial role he played.