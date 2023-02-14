Ian Wright now predicts the result of huge Arsenal vs Man City clash tomorrow night











Ian Wright has now shared his prediction for the huge clash between Arsenal and Manchester City tomorrow night.

Mikel Arteta’s side will be looking to get back to winning ways after being held to a 1-1 draw against Brentford on Saturday.

The Gunners also slipped up at Goodison Park last weekend as they fell to a 1-0 defeat, which has allowed Pep Guardiola’s men to close the gap between the two sides.

City picked up a much-needed 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday to move within three points of the Gunners.

Guardiola’s side could move to the top of the Premier League table with a win at the Emirates Stadium tomorrow night. But Wright is backing Arsenal to pick up a massive win in their bid for the title.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Wright predicting Arsenal win

Speaking on the Kelly and Wright Show, the Arsenal legend was looking ahead to the fixture alongside former City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips.

“So, what do you think? Because I think we are going to beat you,” Wright told his son.

Wright-Phillips believes that City will run out 2-1 winners and move above the Gunners in the table.

But Wright responded: “It’s the kind of game that I do believe we can score a couple of goals in it and I know that City can score a couple of goals, so I’m going to go 3-2 [to Arsenal].”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

The fixture has been billed as a pivotal clash between the two sides for the past couple of months and it’s certainly looking that way after Arsenal’s recent dip in form.

City still look a long way off their best though and showed signs of their defensive weaknesses during their win over Villa on Sunday.

We think Arsenal will bounce back with a win at the Emirates tomorrow night and put themselves firmly in the driving seat for the Premier League title.

Arteta’s men have struggled over the past two weeks with sides that sit deep and frustrate them. But City only play one way and Arsenal should be able to exploit their defensive frailties.

Show all