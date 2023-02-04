Ian Wright delivers honest verdict on Arsenal defeat to Everton











Arsenal fell to a shock defeat at the hands of Everton in Saturday’s early Premier League kickoff.

As the league leaders taking on a relegation-battling outfit, the Gunners were the favourites on paper.

But as we all know, football games aren’t played on paper.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

New Everton boss Sean Dyche instantly stamped his mark on the Toffees and got off to the best possible start in the job.

Inside a fired-up Goodison Park, Everton were rampant, with Arsenal struggling to cope with the hosts’ intensity.

The Toffees scored the opener and eventual winner in the 59th minute.

James Tarkowski outmuscled Gunners captain Martin Odegaard at the back post to head in from a corner.

Indeed, Everton could’ve easily scored before then.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin had several good chances in the first half for the Blues.

Arsenal failed to get into their rhythm and barely troubled Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

‘Everybody is going to be up for playing us’

Everton were deserved winners and Arsenal legend Ian Wright had no qualms about the result.

He took to Twitter to congratulate the Toffees and their new manager.

The Highbury icon wasn’t too pessimistic regarding Arsenal either.

Wright urged the Gunners to “learn from it and move on” and said “we go again”.

Everton deserve that. We have to learn from it and move on. Top of the league, everyone is going to be up for playing us. Half chances key in these type of games. Lots for the team to take away from that defeat. We go again boys! Give Sean Dyche his flowers. — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) February 4, 2023

It was an amazing day at the office for Everton, a poor one for Arsenal, and a huge result at both ends of the table.

Up next for the Toffees is the Merseyside derby away at Liverpool on Monday 13 February.

Meanwhile, the Gunners host Brentford at the Emirates Stadium next Saturday.