Ian Wright delivers emphatic seven-word verdict on Arsenal hammering PSV

Arsenal gave their fans an impressive showing last night as they cruised to a heavy win in their return to the Champions League.

The Gunners finished second in the Premier League last term to reach Europe’s premier club competition for the first time since 2016-17.

And last night, Arsenal welcomed PSV Eindhoven to the Emirates Stadium, scoring four unanswered goals against the Dutch giants.

Bukayo Saka got off the mark after just eight minutes before Leandro Trossard doubled the Gunners’ lead in the 20th minute.

Gabriel Jesus then added a third in the 38th minute and Martin Odegaard completed the Arsenal rout midway through the second half.

Gunners legend Ian Wright loved what he saw from Mikel Arteta’s side. So much so, in fact, that he said he wished he could be playing in this team.

He took to X with a seven-word message of huge praise:

Our view

You honestly can’t get much higher praise than that from a bona fide Arsenal legend such as Ian Wright.

It has been a long and arduous road back for the Gunners, who had to endure far too many lean years.

Obviously Arsenal won the odd cup here and there, but in terms of Premier League and Champions League challenges, they were few and far between.

Last season, the Gunners finally returned to the top table as they pushed Manchester City all the way in the title race.

And this term, they’ve once again started well, currently sitting in fourth place in the Premier League table.

Add to that a heavy win against a team they could’ve well stumbled against in recent years, and it’s clear Arsenal are back in business.