Ian Wright compares £21m Arsenal target to Dennis Bergkamp











Ilkay Gundogan had a smashing game against Everton for Manchester City and Ian Wright has compared him to Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp.

Manchester City came away 3-0 winners against the relegation-battling side at Goodison Park. Gundogan scored two goals and assisted the other.

The captain put in a fantastic performance. Both his goals, were spectacular and showed how skilful the German is. The win kept Manchester City at the top of the league.

The midfielder’s future is currently not known and interestingly, he has been linked with a move to Arsenal in the summer.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Ian Wright praises Gundogan

Speaking on Premier League productions at half-time, Wright and his son Sean Wright-Phillips were discussing the goal. They were in awe over the £21million signing.

Wright-Phillips spoke about Gundogan’s first goal and said: “It just reminded of something Bergkamp or Thierry would try. That’s exactly what it reminded me of.” Ian Wright then replied as he said: “That’s a Bergkamp move. It’s the quick thinking.”

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

As we all know, Bergkamp could do some amazing things on the ball. Gundogan tried to replicate and managed to successfully show his class during the match. It was fantastic to see and you can see why Pep Guardiola wants to keep Gundogan at Manchester City.

The club are only two wins away from winning the title. For a while it looked like Arsenal would have a chance but Manchester City have gone on a relentless run.

Show all