Ian Wright reacts brilliantly to Arsenal beating Aston Villa 4-2 today











Arsenal saw off Aston Villa by four goals to two today in a dramatic day at Villa Park, and as usual, Ian Wright was loving it.

The Arsenal goal scoring legend is never afraid to show his emotions for the game. Especially when it comes to the Gunners. He remains a fiercely loyal Arsenal fan, and has been enjoying the season so far.

Of course, midweek saw Wright take a backseat from celebrations and he even had to sit by and watch his son, Shaun Wright-Phillips, celebrate City’s winner.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, today, the shoe was on the other foot as Wright got to celebrate himself. And he was caught on camera for Premier League productions doing his very best to enjoy the moment.

In the clip, Wright is seen loving the moment when Arsenal go into the lead at Villa Park. Emi Martinez’s own goal had done the damage, and Wright was on hand to celebrate like only he does.

Of course, ever humble, Wright admitted after he wasn’t happy watching himself back. But did admit that at the end of the day, that’s why football gets the better of the emotions at times.

TBR’s View: A huge moment for Arsenal

From despair to joy in moments. Arsenal looked like they were going to be throwing yet more points away and then from nowhere, two goals and a win.

They had a bit of luck but at the end of the day, Arsenal might have deserved that luck. Martinez was at his usual games all day and it was ironic really that he was the one to suffer.

When it comes to Ian Wright, well, you just love to see it. Even the most hardened Arsenal hater can’t dislike the former England man. At the end of the day, he is just a fan like the rest of us at times.