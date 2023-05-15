Ian Wright can’t believe what £20m Arsenal player did against Brighton











Ian Wright has admitted that he was shocked by what Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior did against Brighton yesterday.

Arsenal fell to a 3-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon after a lacklustre display.

Mikel Arteta’s men arguably had the better chances during the opening 45 minutes of the game, but they were completely outplayed by Roberto De Zerbi’s men in the second-half.

Brighton’s first goal of the game came in unusual circumstances as Jakub Kiwior was left on the floor after Evan Ferguson stood on the back of his foot.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Kiwior then went to ground after his boot had come off, which allowed Julio Encisco to head home with plenty of space inside the Arsenal box.

And Ian Wright told Optus Sport that he was surprised by Kiwior’s choice to go to the ground while Brighton were in a dangerous position.

Wright shocked by Kiwior error

The Arsenal legend admitted that he thought Kiwior had picked up a serious injury, but the Polish international played on just moments after the goal.

“I was thinking, “oh my gosh there’s something drastically wrong with him because he’s stopped, he’s gone down, so obviously he will not be able to play on,”‘ Wright said.

“I’ve never seen this before, with all due respect to him. Because if you’re bad you go off, but if you know you’re going to be able to play on…Yes he’s stepped on his foot there, his boot’s come off, I get that, but now you go, you mark and deal with it.

“Let’s face it, he’s able to play on, so that foul cannot be bad enough for him to go on his knees and the guy have a free header. That was a goal that should not have happened.

”To see him go down like that was really, really surprising, I thought he had a really bad injury.” as quoted by The Metro.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

You’d have to agree with Wright that it was a surprise to see Kiwior go to the ground while Brighton had the ball in such a dangerous position.

It proved to be an important goal in the game too as it set Brighton on their way to a surprise win.

Kiwior has performed well since coming into the side for Rob Holding. But Arteta will undoubtedly be disappointed with the £20 million man’s costly error yesterday.

While he could have been genuinely injured at the time, the fact he played on thereafter suggests he should have stayed on his defeat to help his side defend at that moment.

