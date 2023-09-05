Ian Wright angry after what’s happened to £34m Liverpool player this week

Ian Wright believes Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ittihad have disrespected Liverpool star Mohamed Salah after making a late move to sign him this summer.

The Arsenal legend has been speaking on the Kelly and Wright Show and feels Al Ittihad’s move for Salah came too late in the window.

Liverpool knocked back a huge £150 million bid from the Saudi outfit before last week’s deadline but it remains unclear whether an improved offer will be lodged.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Salah started for Liverpool over the weekend and got among the goals in a 3-0 win over Aston Villa.

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that the 31-year-old will remain at Anfield, with the Saudi transfer window set to close on September 7.

Yet, Wright is unimpressed with Al Ittihad making such a late move for the Liverpool star.

Wright angry after late Salah bid

Speaking on the Kelly and Wrighty Show, Wright suggested Al Ittihad shouldn’t have left it so late to make a move for a player of Salah’s calibre.

“For me, I don’t even know if that’s the guys… The Saudis they’re flexing, to come in that late,” he said.

“To come in for a player of that calibre, of that level, you’re not going to let him go at that stage of the window but it’s almost disrespectful to him.

“If you’re going to do that, then do it in time because you’re trying to buy him. Now he’s just unsettled.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

It was certainly surprising to see Al Ittihad leave make a move for Salah so late in the window.

They would have surely stood a better chance of signing the £34 million man had they made their move earlier in the summer.

A late move for Salah would have given the Reds no time to replace their most important player and it’s difficult to see Liverpool’s stance changing before the end of the week.

Indeed, Liverpool will be fully aware that interest from Saudi clubs will remain next summer and they would be in a better position to sell by then.

Salah will have just a year left on his deal next year and it would make much more sense for Liverpool to consider a huge offer.