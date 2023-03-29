‘I would’ve loved it’: Player Spurs sold for £10m says he would have re-joined Tottenham under Mourinho











Peter Crouch has said that he would have loved to have come out of retirement to re-join Tottenham under Jose Mourinho.

Speaking on his podcast, the ex-Tottenham striker was discussing a joke phone conversation he had with Mourinho about coming out of retirement to re-join Spurs a few years ago.

Mourinho may have only have been joking about re-signing Crouch at Tottenham, but the striker says that he would actually have loved to have had the opportunity to head back to Tottenham.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Crouch would’ve loved to return

The striker discussed the idea of going back to Tottenham.

“I have a huge amount of respect for Mourinho. He facetimed me after one of his press conferences at Tottenham and there was a rumour I was coming back, and he facetimed me in his kit and he said ‘Crouchy!’ like that and I was like ‘No way it’s Mourinho’ and he said ‘come on are you coming back?’ It was a rumour and someone asked him and he said he’d do it now. It was obviously a joke, I was retired.

“I would’ve loved it to have happened to be fair. I was half thinking ‘oh please’ but then he went ‘hahaha that’s so funny!’” Crouch said.

Would’ve been great

While Crouch probably wouldn’t have been able to bring all that much to Tottenham, it would’ve been great to see him return.

The giant striker is still a real fan favourite in north London to this day, and even after his £10m move to Stoke, he was still a real popular figure at Tottenham.

Crouch may have been retired, but with a player like him who didn’t rely on his pace, perhaps he could still have done a job at that point in time.

Sadly, the move never happened, but it would’ve been great to see the England international come back to Spurs, especially under Mourinho.

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

