Julian Nagelsmann has been linked with both Tottenham and Chelsea since being sacked by Bayern Munich.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey has been discussing Nagelsmann’s future, and he said that he thinks that the German is very keen on the Chelsea job.

However, the reporter made sure to note that he wouldn’t rule out the idea of the Bundesliga-winning manager becoming the next Spurs boss, stating that it’s not impossible even if it would be surprising.

Can’t rule out Nagelsmann to Spurs

Bailey spoke about Nagelsmann’s next step.

“Nagelsmann is an interesting one, I think it’s because of the hierarchy in which Tottenham and Chelsea are viewed in Europe. If he goes to Spurs and fails would he ever get the Real Madrid job? If he goes to Chelsea and fails, well a lot of people have done that. If he doesn’t get the Chelsea job I’d be surprised if he went to Tottenham, I wouldn’t rule it out though and you can never say never in football, but as it stands he really, really wants the Chelsea job,” Bailey said.

Unlikely

While Bailey says that Nagelsmann to Spurs can’t be ruled out, it’s fair to say that this move looks quite unlikely at the moment.

Indeed, the German may well be appreciated by the hierarchy at the north London club, but it sounds as though he has his eyes on some other opportunities within Europe.

As Bailey says, Chelsea is an alluring destination for Nagelsmann, while, by the sounds of it, the dream is to manage Real Madrid one day, and with Carlo Ancelotti’s job status currently uncertain, the opportunity to head to the Bernabeu could come up this summer.

Nagelsmann is certainly an option for Tottenham, but as Bailey says, it would be surprising if he ended up in north London.

