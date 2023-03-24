'I wouldn't be surprised': Chelsea could make move to appoint title-winning manager instead of Spurs - pundit











Speaking on The House of Champions Podcast, Nigel Reo-Coker and Fabrizio Romano have been discussing Julian Nagelsmann’s future after he was let go by Bayern Munich.

Nagelsmann’s sacking has rocked the footballing world, and now, many are wondering what will be next for the young German manager.

Inevitably, he’s been linked with a move to Tottenham as they hear up for the post-Antonio Conte era, but according to Reo-Coker a move to another London club could be on the cards.

Indeed, the pundit has backed the Bundesliga winner to join Chelsea rather than Tottenham as Graham Potter continues to struggle in west London.

Nagelsmann to Chelsea?

Reo-Coker tipped the ex-RB Leipzig boss to go to Stamford Bridge.

“It’s surprising for me to see Bayern act like this, it’s out of character to see. They had a plan and they executed it, what’s next for Nagelsmann, he’s highly rated as you say, we’ve all seen what he’s done, so what’s next for Nagelsmann?” Reo-Coker asked Romano.

“I think it won’t be a problem for him to find another job, he’s very young, his numbers speak for him, he did an excellent job at Bayern and his future will be at an important club. It’s hard to say at the moment but I can predict many Tottenham fans dreaming of Nagelsmann. At the moment I can guarantee that Nagelsmann isn’t speaking to any other club, he was convinced to stay at Bayern,” Romano said.

“Yeah, I can see a lot of Premier League clubs circling like sharks around a manager of this calibre, like you say, Tottenham could be one and I wouldn’t be surprised if Chelsea thrown their name in the hat later down the line,” Reo-Coker said.

Would make sense

A move to Chelsea for Nagelsmann would make the world of sense.

Potter is really struggling with the Blues, and, in all honesty, he looks out of his depth at the moment.

A change could be in the offing at Stamford Bridge, and if they want to go for another young manager who can build a project with bright ideas then Nagelsmann is the man for them.

Don’t be shocked if the German’s next job is in London, be that at Spurs or at Chelsea.

