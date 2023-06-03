‘I wouldn’t be 100%’: Journalist can’t say ‘fantastic’ player will definitely sign for Liverpool











Neil Jones says he can’t be 100 per cent sure that Liverpool will indeed make a move for Khephren Thuram this summer.

The journalist shared his verdict on The Redmen TV.

The French midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks, and while Jones says that he is a player that the Reds really like, he’s not certain that they will actually go after him.

Indeed, the journalist says that this move depends on a number of factors including who else wants to sign him and which other targets come into the picture for the Reds, and therefore, he can’t be fully confident that Liverpool will go after the player.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Jones not sure on Thuram move

The journalist shared what he knows about the ‘fantastic‘ Nice midfielder.

“What I’ve been told is that he’s one who is definitely admired by Liverpool, but I wouldn’t be 100 per cent sure they go in for him this summer. It might depend on who else wants to sign him, it might depend on what turns out with some other targets. He’s definitely a player Liverpool like and I would keep an eye on the links definitely,” Jones said.

Don’t go all in

It’s way too early in the transfer window for Liverpool to be going all-in on one target, so it’s kind of good to hear that the Reds aren’t 100 per cent certain they’re going to be moving for Thuram.

Yes, he looks like a quality player, but he’s unproven at Premier League level and has a lot to prove.

Better, more established options could come onto the market in the coming weeks, and Liverpool need to be in a position where they can strike if the right opportunity presents itself.

Thuram could be an option, but as of yet, it looks as though Liverpool haven’t truly decided what they’re going to do.

Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images

Show all