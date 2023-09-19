Arsenal face Tottenham in the north London derby this weekend, and, inevitably, the debate about which players would make up a combined XI has already started.

After a fantastic season last time around, Arsenal do appear to have the stronger XI at the moment, but there is a case to make for some Spurs players getting into this Arsenal side.

Yves Bissouma is one player who has started this season brilliantly, and there is an argument to make that the Mali international would get into the Arsenal side at this moment in time.

However, speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Kevin Campbell has stated that he wouldn’t want Bissouma in this side, claiming that while he has been impressed by the Spurs man this season, he would still take the Arsenal XI right now.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Bissouma wouldn’t get in

Campbell shared his verdict on the 27-year-old.

“We were linked with Bissouma at one stage, and he is starting to look a bit like his old self now. He’s starting to be a bit freer in the midfield, but if you look in the position they play, no, I would take the Arsenal 11 all day long,” Campbell said.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Getting there

Bissouma may not have done enough to show that he’s good enough to start for a team like Arsenal yet, but he’s certainly getting there.

Indeed, while we’re only five games into this season, Bissouma is already looking like he’s one of the best midfielders in the division this year.

Of course, it’s early days, so we can understand Campbell’s point of view, but based solely on performances this season, we’d have to argue that Bissouma does belong in this combined XI.