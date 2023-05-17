‘I would seriously look’: Pundit says Tottenham have to consider hiring ‘fun’ 44-year-old manager











Thomas Sorenson has urged Tottenham to look at hiring Arne Slot as their new manager.

Speaking on Optus Sports’ GegenPod, the pundit was discussing Spurs’ search for a new gaffer, and he claims that Slot could be the man for the north London club.

Not only has Sorenson been very impressed by the results Slot has gotten at Feyenoord, he’s also been blown away by how the 44-year-old’s players have been speaking about him, claiming that many of these players believe they haven’t had this much fun in a long time.

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

Go for Slot

Sorenson urged Spurs to look at the Dutchman.

“You know what? I would bet on it that he will be a successful manager in the Premier League at some point. I think what he has done at Feyenoord, he took over when they were 29 points behind Ajax, and now they’ve won the title and haven’t lost a game since September,” Sorenson said.

“The way the players talk about him, they’ve never worked under a manager who is that much fun. He’s got a great awareness of young players and how to develop them. If I was Tottenham I would seriously look in that direction, because he’s one of the up-and-coming managers. He’s done his time in the Dutch League.”

Bring the fun back

Whether or not Slot is the right manager for Tottenham or not is up for debate, but one thing seems to be for sure, he would bring the fun back to the north London club.

For far too long, Spurs’ players and their fans have been subjected to some truly abject football. Simply put, there has been no joy in following Spurs in recent years.

However, with Slot at the helm, the players would at least be able to go out and play with smiles on their faces, while, based on Feyenoord’s showings this season, they would also get results.

Arne Slot could be the man for Tottenham.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

